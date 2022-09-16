Subway Delivery launches in Canada with updated app

Subway Canada has announced the launch of Subway Delivery. The company’s app now delivers sandwiches and cookies directly to customers.

The app now offers more customizations, exclusive digital deals and the ability to redeem gift cards. Previously, Subway delivery was only available via Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.

Subway says delivery is free through its mobile app until October 2nd.

Lastly, the company’s latest ad features Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse.

You can download the Subway app on iOS and Android.

Via: iPhone in Canada