PS VR2 won’t support PS VR titles, says Sony exec

There’s a fair bit of hype about Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, which will connect to PlayStation 5 systems to offer a next-gen virtual reality experience. However, some bad news for PS VR fans: VR 2 won’t support original PS VR titles.

The news came from episode 439 of the Official PlayStation Podcast shared on the PlayStation Blog on September 16th. Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), appeared on the podcast to talk about all things PS VR2.

“PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Nishino said around 29:12 of the podcast.

According to Nishino, the PS VR2’s “advanced features” like a new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking, HDR, and more required a “different approach” to game development than the PS VR.

While that likely holds true for new titles developed for the PS VR2, it seems like a poor reason for the PS VR2 not to support old titles.

In other PS VR2 news, the upcoming headset is set to be slimmer and lighter than the original PS VR, and it will reportedly support over 20 titles on release.

Header image credit: Sony

Source: PlayStation Blog