Apple’s iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE are now available in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are now available to purchase online and in-store in Canada at the Apple Store and other retailers.

Below is the pricing for all of Apple’s new devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8: Starts at $529

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series SE: Starts at $329

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) ($329) drop on September 23rd alongside the Apple Watch Ultra ($1,099), and the release of the larger iPhone 14 Plus ($1,249) is also just around the corner on October 7th.

