Apple’s iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE are now available in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are now available to purchase online and in-store in Canada at the Apple Store and other retailers.
Below is the pricing for all of Apple’s new devices:
iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 128GB: $1,099
- iPhone 14 256GB: $1,249
- iPhone 14 512GB: $1,519
iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: $1,399
- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: $1,549
- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: $1,819
- iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: $2,089
iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: $1,549
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: $1,699
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: $1,969
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: $2,239
Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 8: Starts at $529
Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series SE: Starts at $329
Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) ($329) drop on September 23rd alongside the Apple Watch Ultra ($1,099), and the release of the larger iPhone 14 Plus ($1,249) is also just around the corner on October 7th.
All of our review coverage of Apple’s new devices can be found below:
