iOS 16 bug creating problems for iPhone 14 users

Apple has confirmed some iPhone 14 series users are experiencing trouble activating iOS 16 due to a bug.

According to MacRumors, the new device doesn’t go through Wi-Fi, creating a host of problems.

An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors says, “there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.” The solution lies in users selecting the option to connect to Mac or PC with iTunes when asked to connect to a Wi-Fi network, the publication reports.

New iPhone 14 customers can download an iOS 16.0.1 update to fix the issue. MacRumors notes users may need to restore iOS 16.0.1 through Mac or PC to activate their new devices. There are also problems with iMessage and FaceTime that are resolved by iOS 16.0.1.

Apple says it’s currently investigating the problem.

Source: MacRumors