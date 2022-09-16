Apple’s support page features iPhone 14 Pro with two display cutouts

Before Apple’s ‘Far Out’ fall hardware event, several leaks suggested the iPhone 14 Pro lineup would sport a hole-punch cut-out for the front-facing camera alongside a small pill-shaped cut-out for its Face ID sensors.

It appears as though that was the design Apple was initially going for, as it has repeatedly shown the hole punch layout (via MacRumours).

In a new support document about always-on display with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, under the “Turn Always-On display off or on” section, Apple used the image of an iPhone (seen below) that clearly shows two separate cut-outs on the top, instead of one large ‘Dynamic Island.’ There are even pixels between the two cut-outs, clearly distinguishing itself from Dynamic Island.

Further, right after the ‘Far Out’ event, Apple uploaded developer resources for the iPhone 14 Pro that also showed two separate cut-outs instead of a Dynamic Island, as shared by FrontPageTech’s 3D Artist Ian Zelbo on Twitter.

Apple reportedly deleted the resource from the website and updated it with images that feature Dynamic Island.

So Apple uploaded product bezels for developers… Originally they uploaded the dual punch hole cutout but immediately deleted it from the site. After a few minutes they updated it with the single pill shape. LOL pic.twitter.com/PktKMKoZ5v — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 7, 2022

Leaked CAD renders published by MobileSyrup suggested a hole-punch front camera layout, while leaks from September 2021 suggested the same.

More recently, rumours suggested that Apple would go with two cut-outs with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup and that the area between the cut-outs could be filled to host content, as seen in the image below:

It could be that early in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup’s development cycle, the Dynamic Island was supposed to be two separate cut-outs that could join with software, and the decision to unify the cut-outs was made later in the device’s development cycle.

That, paired with the fact that Apple has been publishing images that show the iPhone 14 Pro with two front cut-outs, makes the above theory a strong possibility.

Via: MacRumours