Empty shelves no more: Walmart using AI to keep products stocked

Walmart is rolling out an AI solution to inform customers when a product is out of stock or running low.

The system will detect availability concerns in real time and notify employees to replenish items at the retailer’s Canadian locations.

Computer vision cameras installed in stores are pointed toward shelves. Scans are completed at pre-determined intervals, and employees are notified when products are out of stock, leading to restocks.

“This leading-edge technology provides real-time, automated alerts for replenishment in key priority areas within our stores,” Robin DeMers, director of store optimization, said. “It also empowers our associates with cool tech that makes a big difference in the way they are able to work and provide the best possible customer experience.”

Walmart is rolling out the technology after a pilot program that featured 70 stores.

The company says it’s one of the first retailers in Canada to utilize the technology, calling it a “game-changer” in assisting both customers and associates.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Walmart Canada