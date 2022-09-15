Overwatch 2 details Battle Pass and new support hero, Kiriko

At Tokyo Game Show 2022, Blizzard showed more of Overwatch 2‘s newest hero, explained more about the game’s battle pass and revealed more details about season one.

Firstly, Sojourn and Junker Queen are free for everyone who downloads Overwatch 2 before the end of season one. Following that, Kiriko, the newly announced support Hero, will be free for everyone who owns the original Overwatch.

With the free battle pass, you can earn the new hero (if you didn’t already have the first Overwatch) and also get two new epic skins, two souvenirs, one weapon charm, and 15 additional rewards.

The premium tier of the battle pass offers Kiriko as an instant unlock; you can also get a 20 percent season experience boost (presumably to help you gain levels) a new Mythic skin, five legendary skins, an additional epic skin and 66 additional awards, which includes emotes, victory poses, player icons, sprays and more.

This Battle Pass’ Legendary skins follow a cyberpunk theme, and there are skins for Hanzo, Junker Queen, Sojourn, Kiriko, Zenyatta and Roadhog. Future battle passes will have other themes.

The Mythic skin for Genji changes colour and is pretty animated.

Additionally, the new Overwatch shop will have a ‘Just for You’ section with personalized offers based on what you prefer to play and equip in-game. You can also purchase new bundles weekly in the in-game store and complete weekly challenges to earn coins.

The update also revealed that the Halloween event this year has changed and will take place from October 25th to November 8th.

Source: Overwatch