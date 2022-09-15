Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale discounts games up to 60 percent

Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale offers several third-party titles for the Switch at more affordable pricing.

These games include Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Just Dance 2022 Ultimate, Life is Strange: True Colors, Disco Elysium Final Cut and more.

This sale is available until September 25th.

Here are some of the games below:

