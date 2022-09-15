iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown offers inside look at Apple’s new flagship

In a recent teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max posted by YouTube channel PBKreviews, it’s, unsurprisingly, revealed that the phone’s internals are very similar to its predecessor.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features the now-familiar L-Shaped battery (which is actually slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s cell) and several other components that match the iPhone 13 Pro’s layout. However, there are a few changes, including the new A16 Bionic chip and a metal plate with graphite pads for improved heat dissipation.

The only other notable changes relate to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s revamped TrueDepth camera system that houses its Face ID sensor and selfie shooter. The new components that make up the sensor array fit into a 30 percent smaller area when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, likely to fit within the new Dynamic Island. The smartphone’s new 48-megapixel wide sensor is also visibly larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 12-megapixel shooter.

Overall, the internal layout of both smartphones’ components seems nearly identical, with a few notable exceptions.

Watch the full teardown below:

For more on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, check out my review.

Source: PBKreviews (YouTube) Via: 9to5Mac