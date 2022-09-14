Google Nest routers and extenders are discounted at Dell

Dell Canada has a bunch of Google Nest Wi-FI systems, including routers and range extenders, on sale, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Gunz13.’

The Wi-Fi systems boost coverage to up to 3,800 square feet and feature Google Assistant voice control, alongside a microphone, and a capacitive touch screen

Check out the deals below:

Google Nest Wifi – Wi-Fi system (router, extender) – Dual Band: $199.99 (regularly $349)

Google Nest Wifi – Add-on – Wi-Fi system (extender) – Dual Band: $129 (regularly $199)

Google Nest Wifi – Wi-Fi system (router, 2 extenders) – Dual Band: $289 (regularly $459)

Google Nest Wifi – Wi-Fi system (router) – Dual Band: $149 (regularly $229)

Image credit: Dell

Source: RedFlagDeals