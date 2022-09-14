Elon Musk says Tesla is testing Steam gaming integration

In July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a Twitter reply that the company intends to add Steam integration to its vehicles in the near future.

Similarly, back in February, Musk said, “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla.”

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

Musk said that a demo of the integration should come in August, but it never did. However, according to his comments onSeptember 13th, the integration hasn’t been scrapped and is in testing. “I’m testing it today in Palo Alto,” replied Musk to a Twitter comment asking for updates regarding the Steam integration.

Musk, however, did not share a new tentative date for the demo. Tesla’s AI day on September 30th might be a good day to show off the integration.

I’m testing it today in Palo Alto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

Steam integration would drastically improve Tesla’s entertainment system appeal among potential and current buyers, and considering Steam’s vast library of titles, it would make Tesla developers’ task easier, as they wouldn’t have to port titles individually to be playable in the vehicle.

Tesla’s current infotainment system hosts roughly 20 games in the Tesla Arcade app. These apps range from mobile titles like the Beach Buggy Racing 2 and Fallout Shelter to arcade games like Asteroids.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @elonmusk