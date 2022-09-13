Xplornet undergoes rebranding, is now known as Xplore

Rural broadband provider Xplornet is getting a makeover.

The company has been rebranded to Xplore. A press release announcing the change says the move represents its “identity, vision and future”, cementing its place as providing rural residents with fibre and 5G broadband access.

The company replaces its blue and grey logo with a palette hosting shades of green, which got its inspiration from the northern lights.

“Today, Xplore is committing to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for the better everyday living of rural Canadians,” Allison Lenehan, Xplore’s president and CEO, said.

“We have already started with the rollout of Xplore’s new fibre-to-the-premise and 5G broadband services.”

The change comes as the company works to expand its fibre optic network in seven provinces and roll out its rural 5G standalone network.

Image credit: Xplore

Source: Xplore