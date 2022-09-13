Sony’s latest gaming accessory is a smartphone fan that can do a lot more

Sony has announced a new gaming accessory that will make the Xperia 1 IV smartphone perfect for hardcore mobile gamers, if you live in a place where you can get one.

Called Xperia Stream for Xperia 1 IV, the accessory’s primary function is to cool down the Xperia 1 IV during intensive gaming sessions.

It features a rear cooling fan and exhaust vents on each side to dissipate heat. The Xperia Stream snaps onto the Xperia 1 IV smartphone and is powered via a connection with the USB-C port. “It is designed so that gamers can focus on the game, no matter how intense the battle is,” suggests Sony’s product announcement video.

The snap-on accessory also features a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI output port to allow gamers to stream the games they are playing without it having a load on the phone itself, and an RJ45 Ethernet port for dependable internet connectivity.

The accessory was developed in collaboration with eSports team SCARZ, and will be on display to try out at the Xperia booth at the Tokyo Game Show. It is available to pre-order as a bundle with the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition smartphone on Sony’s Japan website for 189,200 yen ($1,720.77 CAD), and for 23,100 yen ($210 CAD) as a standalone product.

Although scheduled to release on October 14th, 2022 in Japan, Canadians likely won’t be able to get their hands on one easily. Sony hasn’t sold Xperia phones in Canada for years, and it likely won’t offer this product either.

Learn more about the Xperia Stream for Xperia 1 IV here.

Image credit: Sony | Xperia

Source: Sony | Xperia