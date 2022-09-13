Here’s everything shown off during PlayStation’s September State of Play

PlayStation held a new State of Play presentation on September 13th, showing off around a dozen games for PS4, PS5 and PS VR2.
See below for a breakdown of what was featured during the roughly 20-minute presentation:
- Tekken 8 (PS5) — release TBA
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Enhanced Edition (PS VR2) — release TBA
- Demeo (PS VR2) — release TBA
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4 and PS5) — releasing February 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5) — new trailer (releasing February 2023)
- Pacific Drive (PS5) — releasing 2023
- PlayStation Stars loyalty program — rolling out in late September in Asia, other markets in the following weeks
- Synduality (new Bandai Namco action game) — 2023
- Stellar Blade (new action game, formerly known as Project Eve) — releasing on PS5 in 2023
- Rise of the Ronin (new action game) — releasing on PS5 in 2024
- God of War: Ragnarok limited edition DualSense controller — releasing November 9th, 2022 (same day as the game)
- God of War: Ragnarok trailer — new trailer
Of these games, which are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: PlayStation