Pixel 7 and 7 Pro reportedly will only have up to 256GB of storage

Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro leaks are now coming out of the floodgate.

According to Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Pixel 7 in Europe will come in two variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. This is the same as the variants for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year. Quandt does say this is the European model, but I don’t believe the Canadian variant will be any different.

This is pretty unfortunate considering Samsung and Apple flagships are now hitting 1TB of storage. 256GB of storage, in comparison, is pretty laughable.

Alongside the 128 or 256GB of storage options, the Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to feature 12GB of RAM and the standard model to sport 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 7 Pro will launch in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Hazel’ colours, whereas the Pixel 7 will come in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Lemongrass.’ Additionally, it will come with Android 13, the next generation of Google’s Tensor chip, and more.

Google will officially show off everything about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at its Made by Google event on October 6th alongside the Pixel Watch.

Source: Roland Quandt/ WinFuture