Intel published details of some unreleased 13th Gen chips on its Canadian site

Intel accidentally published specs for several of its upcoming 13th Gen processors, which the company is set to reveal later this month.

As spotted by several users on Twitter (via The Verge), the Intel Canada website briefly detailed specs for upcoming i9, i7, and i5 processors. The details are still available via a cached version of the site, which you can find here.

The site details the 13th Gen Core i9-13900K desktop processor with 5.4GHz max frequency and 24 cores with 32 threads. There was also the 13th Gen Core i7-13700K desktop CPU with up to 5.3GHz max frequency, 16 cores and 24 threads. Finally, the site mentioned the 13th Gen Core i5-13600K with 14 cores and 20 threads clocked at 5.1GHz.

The Verge notes that all this information matches up with earlier leaks about Intel’s 13th Gen ‘Raptor Lake’ CPUs. Those previous leaks also indicated that both the Core i9 and i7 CPUs will be able to use two performance cores to boost up to 5.8GHz, thanks to Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost.

However, the leak doesn’t provide many details about which CPU will hit 6GHz. Based on a tease included in a recent Intel slideshow, at least one of the company’s new CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box and potentially up to 8GHz with overclocking.

Intel also previously teased that its 13th Gen Raptor Lake chips will boast 15 percent improved single-thread performance and 41 percent better multi-threaded performance.

The company will likely launch the new CPUs at its upcoming ‘Innovation’ event on September 27th, which just so happens to be the same day AMD plans to release its Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Source: Intel Canada (archived) Via: The Verge, Twitter