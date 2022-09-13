Bell expands its fibre internet footprint in Barrie, Ontario

Telecom giant Bell says more homes and businesses in Barrie will soon have access to its pure fibre internet service.

The company will expand broadband access to 40,000 locations by 2025, providing customers symmetrical speeds up to 3Gbps, and access to other Bell services.

“Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint,” Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice-president of network, said.

Bell is making the expansion under its capital expenditure acceleration program focusing on next-generation network infrastructure. The program has also expanded fibre internet access in Owen Sound, Ontario, and rural Manitoba.

Source: Bell