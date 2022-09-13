Aalyria using parts of Alphabet’s balloon internet project to advance telecommunications

A new project is utilizing the bones of Alphabet’s abandoned Loon project.

The project had plans to provide internet access through a series of balloons. Now, Aalyria is using most of the pieces and combining them with lasers and the cloud to provide remote locations with internet access.

According to The Verge, Aalyria focuses on two things. The first is ‘tightbeam,’ a system that utilizes beams of light to communicate data between stations. The second is ‘spacetime,’ software previously utilized through Loon. The platform will use the cloud to examine when a tightbeam station sends a connection to a moving object.

CNBC reports that while Alphabet holds a small stake in the company, it won’t be under Google’s umbrella of companies.

“We are able to orchestrate cross-constellation inter-satellite links that enable the internetworking of government and commercial constellation providers,” Chris Taylor, Aalyria’s CEO, said in a press release.

“We can orchestrate high-speed urban meshes and global unified network operations, and we can help connect the next three billion people.”

Image credit: Aalyria/ Twitter

Source: Aalyria Via: The Verge, CNBC