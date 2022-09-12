Telus proposing changes for home phone customers in Quebec

Telus wants to end its Pay-Per-Use (PPU) billing option for ‘three-way calling’ and ‘call return’ for residential customers in Quebec.

In an application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the telecom company says the billing option will only apply to phone services delivered over copper facilities. At fibre locations, the features will be available through a residential bundle.

Telus says it plans to introduce a new platform for home phone services over fibre facilities in the province. It will add new residential customers to this platform in November and migrate existing customers next year.

“Due to the limitations in the new platform, it will not have the capability of applying PPU usage charges,” the applications states.

Telus says the demand for PPU has decreased by 26 percent between 2019 and 2021. The figure will likely continue to drop, given the use of residential bundles.

The changes won’t impact customers using bundles or business customers. Existing customers can continue to use the PPU option until their service is migrated to the new platform.

The same new system will also result in Telus moving away from ‘call screen.’ The service, which allowed customers to redirect 12 phone numbers to a standard recorded message, will be replaced by ‘call control.’

Telus says call control is “more economical” and is free for all customers, while Telus charged customers not utilizing bundles for its call screen feature. Customers will be able to block 25 calls under call control.

The two service changes will take effect on November 7th, pending regulatory approval.

Customers can provide comments on the CRTC’s website until October 24th.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC