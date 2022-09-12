PlayStation to host next State of Play on September 13

With the Tokyo Game Show coming up soon, PlayStation has decided that tomorrow is the perfect time to kick off its next ‘State of Play’ presentation.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1Cy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

The State of Play will hit Twitch and YouTube at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

PlayStation says it will show off updates from its Japanese partners as well as several other surprises from developers around the world.

The gaming giant the livestream will run roughly 20 minutes and that it will offer new updates and fresh gameplay related to ten games coming to PS5, PS4 and PS VR2. In other gaming-related news, Nintendo is holding a Direct livestream at 10am PT/7pm PT.

Image credit: PlayStation Blog

Source: PlayStation Blog