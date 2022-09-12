Some iPhone users can’t update apps after updating to iOS 16

Update 2022/09/12 at 4:10pm ET: Apple appears to have fixed the problem now. Shortly after writing this, I was able to start updating apps again, and MacRumors similarly notes the problem has been resolved. However, it remains unclear what, exactly, went wrong in the first place.

Some people (including myself) are experiencing issues updating apps after making the jump to iOS 16.

The problem stems from a new ‘Terms and Conditions’ agreement. After updating to iOS 16, when trying to update apps from the App Store, users are prompted to accept the new agreement. However, when tapping ‘Agree,’ a pop-up says there was an error and to try later. Strangely, you can still download apps without agreeing to the terms — only updates are impacted.

I had just stumbled across the issue myself and was scratching my head over what was going on when I saw a post from MacRumors about it. The publication suggests it’s an issue with Apple’s servers, but there’s no official word on what’s going on or how long it might take to fix.

Some people who are running iOS 15 may also experience the issue, but it seems to impact iOS 16 users primarily. My wife is running iOS 15.7 and doesn’t have the issue, and other MobileSyrup team members running iOS 16 don’t seem affected either (although they previously ran the iOS 16 beta and didn’t download the update today).

Hopefully Apple rolls out a fix for the issue soon.

Via: MacRumors