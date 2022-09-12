An upcoming 13th Gen Intel CPU will hit 6GHz, up to 8GHz with overclocking

Intel’s 13th Gen CPUs are on the horizon, and it sounds like at least one of the CPUs will run at 6GHz.

The news comes from Tom’s Hardware (via The Verge), which spotted the information on a slide shared onstage at Intel’s Technology Tour 2022. The slide notes Intel’s ‘Raptor Lake’ 13th Gen i9 CPU will be able to hit 6GHz, support DDR5 5600 memory and hit up to 8GHz through overclocking.

Other improvements coming with Raptor Lake include a 15 percent improvement in single-threaded performance and a 41 percent improvement in multi-threaded performance.

According to The Verge, the claims are a shot at AMD, which recently highlighted its upcoming 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will hit boosts of up to 5.7GHz. Although clock speeds are not the most important metric for measuring CPU performance, they can be handy for marketing — especially when you break important barriers like 6GHz.

Beyond the 6GHz tease from Intel, we don’t yet know much about the company’s Raptor Lake 13th Gen chips. It’s likely the company’s flagship i9-13900K chip (or something similar in name) will be the one that hits 6GHz — the 12900KS was the one that hit 5.5GHz last year.

Intel is set to reveal more details about its upcoming chips at its Innovation event on September 27th. That also happens to be when AMD plans to release its Ryzen 7000 processors, so it should be an interesting day for computer enthusiasts.

Header image credit: Intel

Source: Tom’s Hardware, The Verge