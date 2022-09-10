Netflix and Ubisoft to bring three exclusive mobile titles to the streaming service

Netflix is looking to take the mobile gaming industry by storm.

The streaming service has been offering mobile games on its platform for more than ten months now, with titles like Stranger Things 3: The Game, Stranger Things: 1984, Knittens and Into the Dead 2: Unleashed becoming platform favourites.

While these titles are available on Netflix, they are also available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Now, Netflix is looking to release three new games that are exclusive to its platform, and it is partnering up with Ubisoft to develop the titles.

The three upcoming games are from Ubisoft’s own franchise, and include a new Valiant Hearts sequel, The Mighty Quest mobile title and a new Assassin’s Creed mobile game.

The Valiant Hearts sequel is developed by the same core team as Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and “will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story.” Meanwhile, The Mighty Quest mobile title will bring The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot’s “hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly replayable format.”

Netflix did not provide much information about the Assassin’s Creed title, except for the fact that the game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, vice president of games, Netflix, in a news release. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

According to Netflix, the Valiant Hearts sequel will come out in January 2023, while the other titles have no tentative release date yet, except that those too would come sometime in 2023.

“As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix,” says Jean-Michel Detoc, chief mobile officer, Ubisoft, in Netflix’s news release. “I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”

This comes soon after Netflix announced Lucky Luna, IMMORTALITY, Wild Things: Animal Adventures and Rival Pirates would be coming to its platform in September.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix