Here are Disney’s D23 expo’s Star Wars and Marvel updates

Marvel and Lucasfilm announced new series coming to Disney+ in the near future.

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 10, 20224:34 PM EDT
Here’s a roundup of all the news from Saturday, September 10th at Disney’s D23 expo.

These are more of the third-party movies from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. Most are hitting Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Star Wars & Lucasfilm

Mandalorian comes back in 2023 – coming to Disney+

Tales of the Jedi is coming on October 26th – coming to Disney+

The Bad Batch returns on January 4th – coming to Disney+

Willow coming to November 30th – coming to Disney+

Brand new trailer for Andor – coming to Disney+ September 21st 

Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four coming on November 8th – coming to theatres 

Secret Invasions is coming in 2023 – coming to Disney+ 

Werewolf by Night coming on October 7th – Coming to Disney+

Don Cheadle will return for Armor Wars – coming to Disney+

Other announcements include a Marvel Thunderbolts update. The movie will have the likes of Yalena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Red Justice (David Harbour), Valentina Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

The Leader from The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 will serve as the antagonist for the fourth Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order. It will star Anthony Mackie and hit theatres on May 3rd, 2024.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Marvel Studios, Star Wars

