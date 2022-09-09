Steve Jobs’ daughter unimpressed with new iPhone design

After the world took shots at the lacklustre design changes in the iPhone 14 compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, the daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs has reportedly weighed in.

Coming from a Twitter post citing an Instagram story, it appears that Eve Jobs (yeah, that’s her name) has shared a meme roasting the iPhone 14’s design.

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacts to today’s iPhone announcement on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bfn2VtbpsA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 7, 2022

That is all. Do with this what you will.

If you want to read more about Apple’s new gear, you can find it all here.

Via: Hypebeast