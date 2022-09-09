Pixel phones might get AI call enhancements in Android 13

The latest Android 13 beta rollout has unveiled a new ‘Clear Call’ toggle buried in the code.

The leak comes from notable Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, where he’s pulled back the curtain on numerous Android 13 updates, including a new ‘Safety Centre,’ Spatial Audio and more.

Manually enabled "Clear Calling" settings. Don't want to bother testing it, but here's a first look! pic.twitter.com/JUYPxlXiSN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

Clear Calling is exciting since it should make making calls in loud spaces easier. Rahman claims that this feature will lower background noises when people are on a call. This works similarly to Google’s sound isolation techniques in Meet and with the new Pixel Buds Pro.

It’s worth noting that this only works on basic calls. If you’re already using Wi-Fi calling, which is usually much better quality, Clear Call doesn’t work.

As of the time of writing, this feature is still unavailable to most people, but it seems likely to become an official feature in a future update. Perhaps Google will even mention it during its fall hardware event in October.

Source: Mishaal Rahman