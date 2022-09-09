iPhone 14/14 Pro lineup and 2nd-gen AirPods Pro available to pre-order in Canada

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event-announced iPhone 14 lineup, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and the new second-gen AirPods Pro are now available to pre-order in Canada.

The new iPhone lineup would be available starting September 16th, excluding the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes out on 7th October, while the second-gen AirPods pro hit the shelves on September 23rd.

Here’s how much you’ll have to pay to pre-order the devices today:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can learn more about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.

Second-gen AirPods Pro

Learn more about the second-gen AirPods Pro here.

Image credit: Apple