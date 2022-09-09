iPhone 14/14 Pro lineup and 2nd-gen AirPods Pro available to pre-order in Canada

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event-announced iPhone 14 lineup, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and the new second-gen AirPods Pro are now available to pre-order in Canada.
The new iPhone lineup would be available starting September 16th, excluding the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes out on 7th October, while the second-gen AirPods pro hit the shelves on September 23rd.
Here’s how much you’ll have to pay to pre-order the devices today:
iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 128GB: $1,099
- iPhone 14 256GB: $1,249
- iPhone 14 512GB: $1,519
iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: $1,249
- iPhone 14 Plus 256GB: $1,399
- iPhone 14 Plus 512GB: $1,669
iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: $1,399
- iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: $1,549
- iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: $1,819
- iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: $2,089
iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: $1,549
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: $1,699
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: $1,969
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: $2,239
You can learn more about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.
Second-gen AirPods Pro
Learn more about the second-gen AirPods Pro here.
Image credit: Apple