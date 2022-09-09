Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale discounts, some games over $50 off

Xbox currently has a sale on Assassin’s Creed games in celebration of September 10th’s Ubisoft Forward event and the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage, announced on September 1st.

Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and more are part of this sale.

This year is the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft will have more information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage at its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10th. A live streamed event kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Check out the full list of games on sale here.

Source: lbabinz