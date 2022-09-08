Twitter releases TIFF insider’s guide with custom emoji and hashtag

Twitter has released an ‘insider’s guide’ to 2022’s Toronto International Film Festival, This is the first year since 2019 that TIFF has been back en masse.

Firstly, #TIFF22 is now the official hashtag for 2022. There is also a custom emoji for TIFF as well. So, if you see stars, industry VIPs, and more you can tweet with the official hashtag and emojis.

Hello, gorgeous Starting today, tweet using #TIFF22 to unlock this custom Festival emoji. pic.twitter.com/QlGVjAioP1 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) June 22, 2022

TIFF and Twitter Canada are teaming up to hold events in the coming days — here’s what you can expect:

Live from the Red Carpet live stream show, featuring six live stream shows with footage and conversations with the biggest stars attending TIFF

Live press conference live streams, featuring the cast of The Swimmers, Bros, The Fabelmans, My Policeman and The Good Nurse

An exclusive Twitter Spaces conversation, co-hosted by the TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry), Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) and Letterboxd (@letterboxd). The Space will be moderated by Letterboxd Editor-in-Chief Gemma Gracewood with appearances by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee

Tweetable GIFs of top #TIFF22 red carpet moments, captured by Giphy

Video Q&A with top films & talents including the cast of Devotion (Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, and Joe Jonas) and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Max Pelayo & Reese Gonzales)

Daily recaps via Twitter Moments, featuring the best Tweets and other ICYMI #TIFF22 highlights from Twitter

Bonus Twitter live stream videos from #TIFF22, including an exclusive ‘In Conversation With…’ live stream with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung plus industry panels from the festival

Video highlights from the Tribute Awards, sharing speeches and footage of the best moments, in partnership with Variety

The @TwitterMovies team will also attend TIFF, so you can follow the account for live Tweets and other coverage.

Further, Twitter will be hosting a September 9th #TakeUpSpace panel discussion on The Woman King in partnership with TIFF with cast members like Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega. TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey will also be in attendance.

Premiering at TIFF ’22, The Woman King is based on the true story of the Agojie, an all-female Black military force from back in West Africa in the 1800s.

The panel conversation will celebrate a group of people who are marginalized and speak about the power of Black women.

Source: Twitter