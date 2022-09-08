Pixel Buds Pro active noise cancellation feature now integrated in volume menu

It looks like the Pixel Buds Pro has gotten a new update to make it easier to access Active Noise cancellation, according to 9to5Google.

Previously, users would need to open the Pixel Buds app and then head over to the Sound menu to access the ANC.

Now, the Active Noise Control strip, which has the options for ‘Noise Cancellation,’ ‘Off,’ and ‘Transparency,’ appears at the top of the Pixel Buds app. Further, Google has also added the same strip to the ‘Sounds & vibration’ page, that’s accessed by your volume slider.

So, all you need to do is hit your volume slider and tap the three-dot menu at the bottom, and you’ll see the same Active Noise Control strip below the Media volume slider.

This is a server-side update, so if you don’t see it yet, it should be on the way.

Source: 9to5Google