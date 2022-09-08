Disney+ gets BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA for Disney+ Day

Disney is now streaming BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA on its Disney+ service around the world.

The special features a recording of BTS’ concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in late 2021 in which the popular South Korean boy band performed songs like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

Disney has made the special available on Disney+ as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations. Notably, this is a surprise drop on Disney+, as it was not previously confirmed to be among the list of titles hitting the service on September 8th. Other Disney+ Day premieres include Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and Pinocchio.

In other Disney+ Day news, Disney has kicked off a special $1.99 CAD offer on one month of Disney+.

