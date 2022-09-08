Some Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 models won’t arrive until October

Apple announced several new products at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7th. While many go up for pre-order on September 9th, the company’s fancy new smartwatches are already available and, unfortunately, not delivering for while.

Depending on the model and band, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged Watch Ultra won’t arrive until as late as October, despite becoming available on September 16th and 23rd, respectively. Those who got a pre-order in early will likely get their watches on time, but if you haven’t pre-ordered yet, be ready for a wait.

For the Apple Watch Ultra, the medium and large ‘Alpine Band,’ all Trail Loop sizes, and the ‘Midnight’ colour ‘Ocean Band’ appear to be the most popular, with expected delivery dates ranging from early- to mid-October.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also has a few options with later expected delivery times, although thanks to the wider variety of bands, watch colours, and sizes, it’s easier to find a Series 8 set-up that will ship on September 16th.

Although I typically don’t recommend pre-ordering products, if you really want a new Apple Watch and hate waiting, you may want to place an order.

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $1,099 in Canada. You can check it out here, or read MobileSyrup‘s hands-on to learn more. The Watch Series 8, on the other hand, starts at $529 — check it out here.