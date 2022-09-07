The best entry-level iPhone costs $171 more this year

It’s often a good deal to get an older iPhone since they still work well, and Apple sells them for reasonable prices.

For instance, throughout the majority of 2022, the iPhone 11 was priced at $679 in Canada. It was a great deal, so we expected the iPhone 12 to fit that spot as the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models hit the lineup.

The 12 did drop into the second lowest spot on Apple’s iPhone roster, bumping the iPhone 11 from the list, but it didn’t pick up the iPhone 11’s appealing price tag. Now the iPhone 12 costs $850, bringing the cost of a mid-range iPhone much closer to a flagship.

For comparison, the iPhone prices are listed below:

iPhone 14 Pro — $1,399

iPhone 14 Pro Max — $1,549

iPhone 14 Plus — $1,249

iPhone 14 — $1,099

iPhone 13 — $999

iPhone 13 mini — $849

iPhone 12 — $849

iPhone SE — $579

Source: Apple