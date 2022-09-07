fbpx
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get new trailer showing off three major storylines

The trailer also shows off three new Pokémon

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 7, 202212:44 PM EDT
The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel has released a trailer to give trainers more information on what to expect from Violet and Scarlet.

In a previous trailer, we learned that trainers will embark on three ‘Grand Stories’ throughout the game, and in this trailer, we’re finally learning what they are.

The first story is about facing off against rebellious students on ‘Starfall Street.’ These are the school’s troublemakers and part of Team Star. Team Star will have a fire crew (and probably another crew), and this crew’s leader goes by Mela.

The second Grand Story will seek out the legendary ‘Hera Mystica,’ which will be guarded by Titan Pokémon that the trainer will have to beat.

The last Grand Story will be the very familiar gym challenges. It’s interesting as we see what we expect is the first gym leader who specializes in Grass-type Pokémon using a Sudwoodo, a Rock-type Pokémon. However, the leader ‘Terrestalizes’ the Sudwoodo, making it a Grass-type.

All three stories are part of the larger ‘Treasure Hunt’ assignment the student is tasked with.

We also learned about three new Pokémon in this trailer: Armarouge (a Fire, Psychic-type) Ceruledge (a Fire, Ghost-type) and Klawf (who will be the ‘Stony Cliff Titan).

Lastly, there’s a feature that wasn’t discussed in the trailer but was quickly shown off, ‘Auto Battles,’ which tells your Pokémon to go on an adventure. In Scarlet and Violet, you can use the ‘Let’s Go!’ feature to send Pokémon off in a direction you want it to, and it will pick up items and bring them back and might even get into an Auto Battle.

An Auto Battle is activated by the aforementioned Let’s Go feature, allowing your Pokémon to battle against wild monsters without needing orders from the trainer. You can stay with your Pokémon while they battle or go off and leave them to it. Your Pokémon will earn experience and sometimes find new items.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will launch on November 18th on the Nintendo Switch.

