Apple’s new AirPods Pro have an H2 chip and better battery life

To fully refresh its wireless earbud lineup Apple has revealed a new pair of AirPods Pro.

These new buds are similar looking to the previous model and still feature the best sound quality Apple offers in a wireless bud. This includes active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and more. This year Apple says the noise cancellation is twice as good as the older versions.

In terms of Spatial Audio, Apple has revamped it with a new personalized effect. This means users can scan their room with an iPhone camera and then adjust Spatial Audio to better suit the space they’re listening to music in.

The first major new function is the new H2 chip which allows for enhanced high-bandwidth connections. Combined with a new low-distortion audio driver these earbuds should sound even clearer than before.

To control your earbuds, Apple has added a new swipe panel that lets users swipe up or down on the buds to control volume.

There’s also longer battery life in these buds, which Apple is rating at six hours per charge and 30 hours with the charging case.

The new AirPods Pro include precision finding to help find your earbuds when they’re lost. This works exactly like an Apple AirTag and the AirPods from last year. To build on this Apple added a small speaker to the charging case to play small sounds when you lose them.

One small addition is a lanyard loop so anyone can attach a strap to the buds’ case to make it earlier to tie to a bag or attach to your wrist.

More to come…