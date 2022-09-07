Minister Champagne in talks with Tesla to establish production in Canada

On Friday, September 2nd, last week, we reported on a few reasons why we believe Tesla might be ready to set up a Gigafactory here in Canada.

The company is looking to hire ‘high volume’ recruiters in Quebec, something it did in Berlin and Texas before ultimately setting up Gigafactories in those locations.

Additionally, at Tesla’s shareholders’ meeting in July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Canada is a potential location for the company’s next Gigafactory, alongside reports about company employees scouring potential sites in Quebec and Ontario.

Now, as reported by Reuters, there are more reasons to believe that Tesla might actually be ready to set up a Gigafactory in the nation. Canada’s industry and innovation minister François-Philippe Champagne said today, Wednesday, September 7th, that he has been in talks with several automakers, including Tesla, about establishing production in Canada.

“Canada is becoming the green supplier of choice to the auto industry and the aerospace industry, that’s certainly what I’m proposing,” Champagne told reporters, via Reuters. When a reporter questioned Champagne about Tesla’s plans to set up a Gigafactory in Canada, Champagne said “Yes, I’m talking to them.”

If a Gigafactory was to be set up in Canada, it could generate 5,000 to 10,000 jobs in the nation, and might also result in a slight cost reduction of Tesla vehicles nationwide.

Tesla’s next Gigafactory location is expected to be disclosed by the end of 2022.

Source: Reuters