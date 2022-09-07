Here’s how much the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cost in Canada

Apple announced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 9th. The devices are now available for pre-order and will be available starting September 16th. For Canadians looking to buy one of these devices, here’s a rundown of how much you’ll pay.

First, we’ll start with Apple’s pricing, then dive into the carriers below (as carrier pricing becomes available).

Apple

You can learn more about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.

Carriers

Carrier pricing will be added as it becomes available.