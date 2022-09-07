Here’s how much the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cost in Canada

Apple announced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 9th. The devices are now available for pre-order and will be available starting September 16th. For Canadians looking to buy one of these devices, here’s a rundown of how much you’ll pay.
First, we’ll start with Apple’s pricing, then dive into the carriers below (as carrier pricing becomes available).
Apple
- iPhone 14 — Starts at $1,099 or $45.79/mo
- iPhone 14 Plus — Starts at $1,249 or $52.04/mo
- iPhone 14 Pro — Starts at $1,399 or $58.29/mo
- iPhone 14 Pro Max — Starts at $1,549 or $64.54/mo
Carriers
