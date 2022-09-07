iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 releasing on September 12

At its ‘Far Out’ fall hardware keynote event earlier today, Apple revealed its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup, alongside the second-gen AirPods Pro, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

However, amid all the excitement of the event and new releases, some of the software updates coming to Apple devices were glazed over. Buried deep inside the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch preview news releases is the date when the public would be able to download iOS 16 and WatchOS 9.

Right at the bottom, where Apple mentions the ‘Pricing and Availability’ footnotes, both the iPhone 14 Pro news release and the Apple Watch Ultra news release mention that iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 12th.

It’s worth noting that both iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 betas have been available for a while. However, Apple will release the public builds of both operating systems on September 12th.

iOS 16 can be downloaded on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen).

On the other hand, to download WatchOS 9, you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

It’s worth noting that we still do not know when macOS Ventura will be released for the public, and the same goes for iPadOS, which Apple recently delayed to some time in October.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple