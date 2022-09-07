AppleCare+ now covers unlimited accidents

Apple has revamped AppleCare+’s terms and conditions alongside the launch of the new iPhone 14 series to allow for unlimited repairs.

Before this update, iPhone owners could only get two repairs per year, but now that wording is gone from the AppleCare+ fine print. Although it’s unlikely that you’ll need more than two repairs in a year, it’s always nice to know that Apple’s pricy extended warranty has you covered.

If you break your phone’s screen, it will cost $39 to repair, and if something else fails the repair will cost $129. This includes accidents like water damage.

AppleCare+ pricing is as follows:

iPhone 14 Pro — $249

iPhone 14 Pro Max — $249

iPhone 14 Plus — $239

iPhone 14 — $199

iPhone 13 — $199

iPhone 13 mini — $199

iPhone 12 — $199

iPhone SE — $99

Source: Apple