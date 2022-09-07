Apple reveals new Watch Series 8

At Apple’s Fall 2022 event, the company revealed its new Apple Watch Series 8. The Series 8 comes paired with watchOS 8.

The Series 8 features an Always On display, new watch faces and has even higher brightness than previous iterations. It’s also dustproof, waterproof and crack resistant. Like similar years, it has fall detection, blood oxygen, ECG and more.

There’s also a new temperature sensor and more to help with woman’s health, with an ovulation tracker that utilizes the new temperature sensor.

Overnight the temperature sensor will track changes every five seconds and can help show women when they are ovulating. There are also new automatic ovulation estimate notifications. Additionally, if there are any changes to your ovulation that might be due to another underlining illness, the Apple Watch will tell you that there’s a deviation. And with that information, you can reach out to your doctor.

The Watch Series 8 also has a new Crash detection feature that uses sensors and machine learning. Crash Detection runs while you’re driving and will alert your emergency contact and emergency services if you’re in a crash.

Further, there’s a new low-power mode that allows the watch to survive for up to 36 hours.

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in four colours of 100% recycled aluminum, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red and in three stainless steel finishes: Silver, Gold and Graphite. There are also more watch bands, including a Hermes edition.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for pre-order today and comes out on September 16th. The Watch Series 8 starts at $529 CAD.

