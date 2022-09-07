Here’s pricing for Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro, Watch Ultra and more

At its Far Out event, Apple company revealed several new devices, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE and new AirPods Pro. If you want a rundown of the prices for each of these devices, look no further.
iPhone 14 Pro
Pre-orders start September 9th, phone available starting September 16th.
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro 128GB — $1,399
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro 256GB — $1549
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro 512GB — $1819
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro 1TB — $2,089
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB — $1,549
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB — $1,699
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB — $1,969
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB — $2,239
iPhone 14 series
Pre-orders start September 9th, phone available starting September 16th.
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 128GB — $1,099
- 6.1-inch iPhone 14 256GB — $1,249
- 6.1-iinch iPhone 14 512GB — $1,519
Pre-orders start September 9th, phone available starting October 7th.
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus 128GB — $1,249
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus 256GB — $1,399
- 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus 512GB — $1669
Apple Watch
Pre-order now, Apple Watch Series 8 & SE available starting September 16th; Apple Watch Ultra available September 23rd
- Apple Watch Ultra — starts at $1,099
- Apple Watch Series 8 — starts at $529
- Apple Watch Series SE — starts at $329
AirPods
Pre-orders start September 9th, device available starting September 23rd.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – $329
