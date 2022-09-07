Apple adds battery life to all Apple Watches with Low Power mode

Apple has a new update that allows Apple Watch users to set the watch into a low-power state to preserve battery. Apple Says this can push the new Series 8 Apple watches all the way up to 36 hours of battery life.

This is coming to Apple Watches as old as the Series 4, so it’s something that most Apple Watch owners should be able to use to extend their battery when they need to go on overnight trips. Apple is rating the Apple Watch Series 8 for a standard 18 hours, which is the same as the Series 6 and Series 7, so ideally, lots of modern Apple Watches will get big improvements in watchOS 8 when it comes out in the fall.

When low-power mode is turned on, it disables features like auto workout tracking and the always-on display. New features like Crash detection and temperature sensors still work.

Apple’s new Apple Watch Ultra can even use this feature to push its battery life to 60 hours.

