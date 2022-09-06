What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early September 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of September.

The highlight of this batch is Disney Dreamlight Valley, a mix between a life sim and adventure game that was developed by Canada’s Gameloft Montreal.

See below for the full list of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in early September:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 6th

Opus Magnum (PC) — September 6th

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) — September 6th

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) — September 13th

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 13th

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 14th

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) — September 15th

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X/S) — September 15th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on September 15th:

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console and PC)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass in August here.

Image credit: Gameloft

Source: Xbox