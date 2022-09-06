TikTok denies data breach allegedly impacting billions of records

TikTok says claims that it’s been hacked are untrue.

The denial stems from recent statements the hacker group “AgainstTheWest” made on a hacking forum, according to 9to5Mac. The group says its found “security breaches” on a 790GB database belonging to TikTok and WeChat. The dataset has more than two billion records and allegedly includes sensitive information such as user data and software code.

The group says it accessed the data through an Alibaba cloud instance, BleepingComputer reports.

In a statement to the publication, TikTok denies such information has been compromised. “This is an incorrect claim — our security team investigated this statement and determined that the code in question is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code, which has never been merged with WeChat data.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 9to5Mac, BleepingComputer