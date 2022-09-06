Sony hardware chief set to retire next month

Sony’s PlayStation hardware chief, Masayasu Ito, is set to retire on October 1st. Ito will continue to work for Sony, however, with a mobility-related assignment and support Sony’s Platform Experience Group as an executive adviser until March 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Ito’s tenure at Sony lasted several decades, as he joined the company in 1986, where he worked on in-car audio equipment before moving to the console division in 2000.

Ito led engineering for the PlayStation 4, which sold more than 117 million units, and also spearheaded the development of the PS5. He also helped with the PS4 Pro model and PlayStation VR.

Per The Verge, Sony communications manager Cathy Liu has said that senior vice president Hideaki Nishino will lead hardware engineering, security product strategy and design. Nishnio was promoted to this role back in March 2021 and reports directly to Sony president Jim Ryan. However, Lin Tao will take over Ito’s role as deputy president and representative director of Sony’s Japan operations.

Source: Bloomberg, The Verge