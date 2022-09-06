It’s almost certain that Meta will release a new VR headset at Connect 2022

Meta is hosting its Meta Connect event on October 11th, and we have reason to believe that the company might just reveal the often-rumoured ‘Project Cambria’ VR (Virtual Reality) headset during the keynote.

As announced in an Oculus blog post today, the company wrote, “Connect brings together AR/VR developers, creators, marketers, and more to celebrate the industry and its growth, while also exploring what it will take to bring the metaverse to life,” adding that it will “kick things off with a can’t-miss keynote including leaders in the AR, VR, and XR space, followed by on-demand developer breakout sessions.”

Previous leaks have suggested that Meta could release a total of four VR headsets before 2024, with the first being Project Cambria, which reportedly focuses on work instead of gaming.

“Later this year we’ll release a higher-end headset [than the Oculus Quest 2], codenamed Project Cambria, which will be more focused on work use cases and eventually replacing your laptop or work setup,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April.

Then, during an appearance last week on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Zuckerberg claimed that the company will announce a new headset around Connect, making it certain that we will see a VR headset, likely Project Cambria, revealed during the event.

Furthermore, Zuckerberg also shared a photo of himself on Instagram where he can be seen wearing a VR headset, alongside the caption, “See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11.,” making it certain that the company is ready to show off what it has been working on for the past year at the event.

Cambria reportedly uses outward-facing cameras to provide a view of the user’s exact surroundings, which means it will be more about mixed-reality than full-blown virtual reality.

We’ll likely learn more about the headsets at Connect. You can tune in to the event October 11th on the Reality Labs Facebook page at 1pm ET.

Source: Oculus