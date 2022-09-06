Google’s September security patch now rolling out to Pixel phones

Pixel 4 and newer devices are now getting their September patch. Well, except for the Pixel 6a, which will receive the update later this month. Google also says the patch will roll out now for Pixel devices running Android 13.

The update will offer bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users.

Here are the included changes:

Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities

Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions for Pixel 4 – Pixel 6 Pro.

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions – Pixel 6a only.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting

Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen

The patch comes with high to moderate vulnerability fixes. The patch will hit your device via an over-the-air update.

Source: Android, Pixel Phone Help