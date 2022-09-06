Google’s next-gen Tensor gets official name, will focus on photos, security

After announcing the ‘Made by Google’ event for October 6th earlier today, where Google will unveil its latest Pixel 7 lineup alongside the long-awaited Pixel Watch, Google has updated the Pixel 7 product page on its website, giving us a better idea of the colours the phone will be available in, some of its features, and most importantly, the Tensor chip’s successor.

Google just updated their store and Pixel 7 officially has second generation Tensor chip, called the Tensor G2! https://t.co/pR5l5IyFsO pic.twitter.com/G6aqkFMI4w — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 6, 2022

First reported by developer Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter (via Android Police), the second-gen Tensor chip is called Tensor G2, and according to Google, the new processor will “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition,” for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, when compared to older Pixel devices.

What the ‘G’ stands for is currently unclear, though it could mean ‘Generation,’ as in Generation 2 of the Tensor chip.

Unfortunately, that is all we know about the chip so far, though more information should start pouring in as we approach the ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6th.

Image credit: Google

Source: @Za_Raczke, Via: Android Police