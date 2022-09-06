CityWest to bring high-speed internet access to 663 B.C. households

The federal government and the Province of British Columbia are investing $1.9 million for high-speed internet projects in Keats Island and New Brighton.

Telecom company CityWest is responsible for the two projects that will bring high-speed internet access to a combined 663 households.

The projects are providing more details on a joint announcement the two governments made back in May, committing $108 million towards internet projects for the province.

The $108 million commitment falls into another, larger, agreement the two government bodies made, committing $830 million in March to connect all underserved communities in the province by 2027.

“Connectivity has become an essential tool for accessing services, pursuing higher education and doing business in today’s world. Making sure every community has access to high-speed internet is an investment in our province’s success,” Lisa Beare, B.C’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada