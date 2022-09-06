Apples upcoming Watch Pro could feature a 2-inch display

Apple’s Fall Hardware Event is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th, and new rumours and leaks are showcasing how much bigger the upcoming Apple Watch Pro is expected to be when compared to the regular Series 7/8 models.

Images of the upcoming Watch’s protective casing, as shared by leaker Sony Dickson, via MacRumours, indicate that the Watch Pro model will come in a 49mm case size, while the regular Series 8 models will be available in 45mm and 41mm variants, the same as the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup.

Previous leaks have indicated that the new Apple Watch Pro will feature a large 1.99-inch flat display screen, making it the biggest Apple Watch display yet. Considering the images shared by Dickson, it could very well be that Apple goes for a display even bigger than 1.99-inches, though we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.

Additionally, Dickson’s case images also indicate the inclusion of an extra physical button on the left side of the Watch Pro alongside a cutout for the speaker vent. It is currently unclear what purpose the new button will fulfill.

The regular Apple Watch Series 8 models are expected to be identical to the Series 7 lineup, with the 41mm model featuring a 1.69-inch display, and the 45mm model sporting a 1.9-inch display.

From what we know so far, the upcoming wearable might offer satellite connectivity, run on a new S8 chip and feature a body temperature sensor. Additionally, the new watch line is expected to feature larger batteries than the Series 7, alongside a titanium casing. In other Apple Watch Pro news, rumours point to the wearable offering exclusive Watch Bands and Faces.

A detailed breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s event can be found here. You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event.

Image credit: SonnyDickson

Source: SonnyDickson Via: MacRumours